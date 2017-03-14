Today in Penn State sports: March 14, 2017

A list of all the Nittany Lions games and what you missed today in Penn State sports:
Men’s lacrosse
Arceri earns weekly Big Ten award
Penn State freshman Gerard Arceri earned his second-straight Big Ten Specialist of the Week honor after the Nittany Lions’ wins over Furman and Harvard.
Arceri currently leads the nation with 10.14 ground balls per game and ranks second nationally with a 68.8 percent faceoff percentage. Against both Furman and Harvard, he won 29 of 41 faceoffs and collected 18 ground balls.
He has now already won the conference honor three times this season, including the weeks of March 7 and Feb. 14.
Penn State (7-0) will next face Fairfield at home on 4 p.m. Friday.
Baseball
Home-opening series canceled
Due to inclement weather, the Penn State baseball team’s opening series on Thursday and Friday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park has been canceled.
The Nittany Lions were initially slated to play against Delaware in two games at home and then two on the road. The two road games remain scheduled for Saturday and Sunday — but, according to a news release, further schedule changes are possible.
It’s the first cancellation at home for Penn State since 2015.
Any fans with tickets to Thursday’s or Friday’s games can redeem those for a future baseball contest of their choice.
