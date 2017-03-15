Today in Penn State sports: March 15, 2017

A list of all the Nittany Lions games and what you missed today in Penn State sports:
Softball
Lions add tournament to schedule
The Penn State softball team recently added four games to its schedule, all of which will occur as part of the George Washington Capital Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
The Nittany Lions will first take on Niagara at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and finish the day with a 2:30 p.m. game against George Washington. On Sunday, Penn State will take on the two teams once more — Niagara at 11:15 a.m. and George Washington at 1:15 p.m.
The contests against George Washington are set to be live-streamed on the Atlantic 10 Network.
Baseball
PSU finalizes schedule vs. Delaware
After being forced to cancel this week’s home-opening series against Delaware due to the weather, the Penn State baseball team has decided to add a game during its weekend road series against the Blue Hens.
The Nittany Lions will now play a doubleheader against Delaware at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, before facing it again at 1 p.m. Sunday. Originally, Penn State was slated to play just two away games against the Blue Hens.
Comments