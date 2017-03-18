Today in Penn State sports: March 17, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 17, 2017:
Women’s swimming
McHugh earns honorable mention All-America honors
Penn State’s Ally McHugh finished 14th in the 400-yard individual medley at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at IU Natatorium.
McHugh landed honorable mention All-America honors after reaching the finals. She ended up finishing with a time of 4:06.86.
“Ally’s race did the job this morning to make it back to tonight, and she swam a little bit better race this evening and went faster,” Penn State coach Tim Murphy said in a release. “Ally learned a lot from her morning swim to her evening swim and she’s getting smarter a she goes.”
Penn State teammate Casey Francis recorded a time of 4:16.72 in the preliminaries to take 48th place.
McHugh and Francis are set to compete in the mile Saturday, and Penn State’s Katelyn Sowinski will swim in the 200 butterfly.
Men’s volleyball
Penn State outlasts Cal-Baptist
UNIVERSITY PARK Behind four players in double digits for kills, Penn State held off Cal-Baptist in four sets Friday night at Rec Hall.
Chris Nugent led the offense with 16 kills wile Jalen Penrose delivered five service aces in the 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 victory.
Cal Mende added 13 kills and four blocks, Aidan Albrecht had 11 kills and 11 digs, Kevin Gear posted 10 kills and four blocks and Matt Callaway led with five blocks. Luke Braswell directed the offense ti .310 hitting with his 42 assists.
Kevin Vaz’s 15 kills and four blocks led the Lancers (3-17).
The No. 13 Nittany Lions (13-7) next play at Lewis on Friday.
Women’s tennis
Nittany Lions top Minnesota
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State snapped a five-match losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday.
Samantha Smith, Katia Blik and Bennett Dunn each earned wins in singles play for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State duo Devan McCluskey and Shannon Hanley won at No. 1 doubles, while Blik and Smith picked up the win at No. 3 doubles.
The Nittany Lions (4-8) take on Wisconsin on the road at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Comments