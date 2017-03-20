Today in Penn State sports: March 20, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 20, 2017:
Men’s gymnastics
PSU sweeps Big Ten weekly awards
Penn State swept the Big Ten weekly awards in men’s gymnastics this week, as senior Leroy Clarke was named the Gymnast of the Week and Sam Zakutney picked up his fourth Freshman of the Week honor.
This is Clarke’s first such career honor, and he’s the first Penn State gymnast to earn the award since Alex Torres back in 2015. He earned a podium finish in each of the four events he took part in Saturday against Michigan.
Zakutney last earned a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award less than a month ago. Against the Wolverines, he notched three first-place finishes.
Penn State returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Iowa in Rec Hall.
Men’s golf
Lions lead tourney after Day 2
The Penn State men’s golf team leads the 22-team field at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate after another solid performance Monday in the second round.
The Nittany Lions carded a 4-over 284 Monday — they had a 283 Sunday — and currently lead runner-up Tennessee by three strokes. Louisville, the third-place team, trails by six.
Sophomore Ryan Dornes and junior Cole Miller have so far been among the best golfers at the tournament. The two are tied at second overall on the individual leaderboard with identical scores of 1-under 139. Ryan Davis is ninth with a 4-over 144.
Penn State will tee off 9 a.m. Tuesday in the final round of the tournament.
Softball
Wednesday game postponed
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State softball’s Wednesday game against Robert Morris has been postponed due to predicted inclement weather.
Tickets that have already been purchased for that date can be exchanged for any other 2017 home softball game.
The Nittany Lions will now open their home slate on March 31 against Indiana.
Women’s golf
PSU in 16th after 2 rounds
CHARLESTON, S.C. After the first two rounds of Briar’s Creek Invitational, the Penn State women’s golf team sits in 16th place out of the 18-team field.
The Nittany Lions started off Monday with a 6-over 294 in the first round but struggled from fatigue while playing in the second round on the same day. Penn State followed up its 294 with an 18-over 306.
The Nittany Lions will finish the three-round tournament Tuesday.
Comments