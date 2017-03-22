Penn State softball to feature 14 home games streamed live

Penn State will have 14 home games streamed live, the team announced Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions are set to have seven games feature on BTN Plus, a paid subscription service, and another seven on GoPSUnow for free.
The BTN Plus games include two games from Penn State’s opening series against Indiana (April 1-2), the Ohio State doubleheader (April 12), a mid-week doubleheader against Bucknell (April 19), and one game against Rutgers (April 21).
The live stream on GoPSUnow will feature the Nittany Lions’ series finale against the Scarlet Knights (April 23), a doubleheader against St. Francis (April 26), and their three-game set with Minnesota (May 5-7).
