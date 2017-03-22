Penn State

March 22, 2017 9:34 PM

Sabrina Garcia earns All-America honors on uneven bars

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State women’s gymnast Sabrina Garcia received regular season All-America honors from the National Association of College Gymnastics Coaches for Women (NACGC/W), the organization announced Wednesday.

Garcia, a sophomore, was named a Second Team All-American on the uneven bars. She’s the fourth-ever Nittany Lion to receive NACGC/W regular season All-America recognition.

Garcia won the uneven bars four times in 2017 and tied for second in the event at the Big Ten Championships last weekend with a score of 9.900.

The Etters native tallied a score of 9.950 twice this season, tying her for the third-best score in Penn State history.

Garcia and the Nittany Lions will compete in the NCAA Gainesville Regional at 4 p.m. on April 1.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

View more video

Sports Videos