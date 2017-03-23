Today in Penn State sports: March 23, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 21, 2017:
Men’s swimming
Garcia earns honorable mention All-America honors
Penn State sophomore diver Hector Garcia Boissier earned honorable mention All-America honors Thursday after placing 15th in the 1-meter dive at the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
Garcia’s score of 313.95 in the finals put him 11 points behind the No. 14 diver. Purdue’s Steele Johnson won with a score of 446.90.
Penn State’s Shane Ryan was unable to get into the finals in the 50 freestyle — he missed the top-16 cut by three-hundredths of a second — but his strongest event iscoming up Friday. Ryan is the No. 2 seed in the 100 backstroke.
Garcia will also compete Friday in the 3-meter drive, and Ryan will take part in the 100 freestlye on Saturday.
Men’s fencing
PSU in 11th at NCAAs
INDIANAPOLIS The Penn State men’s fencing team finished Day 1 of the 2017 NCAA Fencing Championships in 11th place after three rounds of competition.
Junior Andrew Mackiewicz paced the Nittany Lions by going 9-15 Thursday, which put him in ninth place in the sabre event. In the epee, sophomore Anton Piskovatskov went 8-15 and is sitting in 10th place. Karol Metryka (sabre) is also in 12th place, and Clinton Rodell (epee) is in 23rd.
Day 2 of the championships continues on 9 a.m. Friday.
