Penn State swimmer Shane Ryan becomes 3-time All-American

Penn State swimmer and former Olympian Shane Ryan became a three-time All-American on Friday after placing sixth in the 100 backstroke in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.
He finished the event with a time of 45.17 seconds.
“It was probably one of the toughest races Shane has had to swim since he’s been here,” Penn State coach Tim Murphy said in a news release. “It was not going to be about time; it was going to be about fighting for and earning a spot in the final heat.”
Sophomore diver Hector Garcia Boissier finished 16th Friday in the 3-meter springboard. Ryan will swim once more, in the 100 freestyle on Saturday.
As a team, Penn State is in 27th place at nationals with 16 overall points.
