Today in Penn State sports: March 24, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 25, 2017:
Baseball
Penn State cruises past Columbia
A big fifth inning all but gave the Penn State baseball team the win Friday as it made quick work of Columbia, 11-7.
Columbia led 3-2 when the Nittany Lions’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth. Three walks and seven hits — yes, PSU batted around — led to a nine-run inning. Penn State seized the 11-3 advantage, and Columbia never threatened afterward.
Joe Weisenseel had three hits and two runs for PSU, while Willie Burger added three RBIs on a pair of hits.
Penn State continues its four-game series against Columbia with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s volleyball
Lions can’t hold off Lewis
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. Penn State was spotted a two-set lead but could not hold off Lewis in a five-set loss Friday night.
The No. 7 Flyers spoiled the night for the No. 13 Nittany Lions 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11.
Penn State (13-8) was paced by 15 kills and three blocks from Chris Nugent, 14 kills and nine digs from Aidan Albrecht, 10 kills and three aces for Cal Mende and 14 digs from Royce Clemens. Luke Braswell directed the offense to .275 hitting with his 56 assists.
Ryan Coenen’s 16 kills, Jacob Schmiegelt’s six blocks and Matt Yoshimoto’s 35 assists and 10 digs led the Flyers (18-6). Trevor Weiskircher, brother of setter Bryanna Weiskircher of the Penn State women’s team, had eight kills and two blocks. The Flyers hit .341.
Penn State heads into downtown Chicago on Saturday to meet No. 10 Loyola.
Softball
Michigan shuts out PSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. The Penn State softball team combined for just three hits Friday as it fell to Michigan, 3-0, in its Big Ten opener.
Sophomore Tori Dubois paced the Nittany Lions with two hits to center field; redshirt junior Mia Monopoli had Penn State’s other hit.
The Nittany Lions will play the second game of a three-game series against the Wolverines on 2 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s tennis
Wolverines slip past Lions
UNIVERSITY PARK It couldn’t have been much closer Friday, as the Penn State men’s tennis team fell to Michigan by a score of 4-3.
The Wolverines clinched the win as Jathan Malik beat Penn State’s Constant De La Bassetiere in the final singles match, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.
Christian Lakoseljac paced the Nittany Lions by winning both his singles and doubles matches. He rallied to defeat Myles Schalet, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and then teamed up with De La Bassetiere to beat U-M’s Kevin Wong and Malik 5-3.
Penn State will next host both Penn and NJIT on Sunday.
