Today in Penn State sports: March 25, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 25, 2017:
Men’s lacrosse
Lacrosse off to 9-0 start
For the first time in school history, the No. 3 Penn State men’s lacrosse team has finished non-conference play with an undefeated 9-0 record.
The Nittany Lions cruised past Cleveland State, 15-8, Saturday afternoon in front of 2,112 fans to keep their perfect season alive. This is the best start to a season in program history, and it’s the longest win streak by Penn State since 2013 — when it won 10 straight games.
Sophomore Grant Ament and freshman Mac O’Keefe both paced the Penn State offense Saturday with four goals apiece. Goalie Colby Kneese chipped in 10 saves.
The Nittany Lions will next host Ohio State at 7 p.m. April 2.
Men’s gymnastics
6 set personal bests in victory
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State men’s gymnastics team sure appeared to leave their best for last.
In the final home meet of the season, the Nittany Lions recorded a season-high point total of 420.400 — the fifth-highest total in the nation this season. Six gymnasts set personal bests, and four set season bests.
“The guys are performing at near-championship percentage, that’s what we’re looking for,” coach Randy Jepson said in a news release. “Their execution was great and, when you do that, good things happen.”
Penn State will next travel to Champaign, Ill., for the Big Ten championships on April 7-8.
Women’s lacrosse
Lions rally to beat Johns Hopkins
BALTIMORE Penn State sophomore Madison Carter scored six goals Saturday, as the Nittany Lions rallied to beat Johns Hopkins 16-10 despite a four-goal halftime deficit.
In the second half, Johns Hopkins led 10-8 at one point — before the Lions scored the final eight goals. Carter and Steph Lazo each scored three goals apiece during that key 8-0 run
Penn State (10-1) will next travel to Drexel for a game 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Men’s volleyball
Ramblers drop Nittany Lions
CHICAGO No. 10 Loyola of Chicago held off No. 13 Penn State in four sets Saturday night, handing the Nittany Lions their third loss in the last four matches.
The Ramblers used a huge blocking advantage in the 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14 victory.
Jalen Penrose’s 11 kills paced the Nittany Lions (13-9), Kevin Gear and Aidan Albrecht added seven kills apiece, Nathan Smith gave out 31 assists and Royce Clemens picked up 10 digs.
Penn State hosts defending national champion Ohio State on Tuesday at Rec Hall.
Baseball
Penn State splits Saturday doubleheader
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State baseball team split a doubleheader with Columbia on Saturday, losing 4-2 before rebounding later with a 10-6 win.
The Nittany Lions now lead the series 2-1, with the fourth and final game set for noon Sunday.
Penn State’s loss Saturday afternoon was a bit hard to stomach for right-hander Justin Hagenman, the losing pitcher who surrendered four runs — only one of which was earned. In the second game Saturday, the Nittany Lions didn’t have a problem on offense. Three players recorded multiple hits: Conlin Hughes (3), Willie Burger (2), Jordan Bowersox (2).
Softball
No. 19 Michigan shuts out PSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. The bats of the Penn State softball team fell silent Saturday as the Nittany Lions managed just two hits during the 8-0 loss to No. 19 Michigan in five innings.
Rebecca Ziegler and Kristina Brackpool both had hits for the Lions, but little else went right for Penn State. Michigan took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back; Penn State’s Madison Seifert gave up seven earned runs in four frames.
Penn State now trails Michigan in the series, 2-0. The final game will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Comments