Today in Penn State sports: March 26, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 26, 2017:
Fencing
Penn State takes 7th at NCAA Championships
Penn State senior Teodora Kakhiani earned All-American honors as the Nittany Lions fencing team took seventh at the NCAA Championships on Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Kakhiani finished second in the women’s saber to lead the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
Jessica O’Neill-Lyublinsky placed 11th in the women’s epee, Jade Rowland finished 12th in the women’s foil, Karen Chang was 12th in the women’s saber, Jessie Radanovich finished 13th in the epee and Desree Ortega-Fergeson took 14th in the foil for Penn State.
Notre Dame won the national championship.
Men’s tennis
Nittany Lions split doubleheader
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State split its doubleheader Sunday, falling to Penn 4-3 before beating New Jersey Institute of Technology 6-1.
In the loss to Penn, Constant De La Bassetiere, Christos Antonopoulos and Ben Lieb each earned wins in singles play for the Nittany Lions. Lieb and Aws Laaribi earned a win at No. 3 doubles for Penn State.
Against NJIT, Antonopoulos, Laaribi, Christian Lakoseljac, Zach Lieb and David Kohan won their singles matches. Zach Lieb and Christian Lutschaunig picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, while Antonopoulos and Kohan won at No. 2 doubles.
The Nittany Lions will face Nebraska on the road at 8 p.m. Friday.
Baseball
PSU falls to Columbia
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State took a one-run lead into the ninth inning, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t hold on in an 8-5 loss to Columbia on Sunday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Penn State reliever Nick Distasio allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss. Distasio gave up a three-run double in the ninth inning before being replaced by Tom Mullin. Columbia added two more runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly and triple to take an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
Penn State led 4-3 after Braxton Giavedoni’s RBI double and Jordan Bowersox’s RBI single in the eighth.
The Nittany Lions (9-13) host Binghamton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
Michigan sweeps Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. Megan Betsa pitched a no-hitter to lead No. 19 Michigan to a 17-0 win over Penn State in five innings on Sunday.
The Wolverines outscored the Nittany Lions 28-0 to sweep their three-game series. Betsa struck out nine, walked one and hit a batter in the win.
Tera Blanco went 2 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs for Michigan.
Penn State’s Marlaina Laubach allowed four runs in one inning in the loss.
The Nittany Lions (12-17) take on Pittsburgh on the road at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Women’s hockey
Nittany Lions announce team awards
UNIVERSITY PARK Laura Bowman was selected as Penn State’s MVP and Top Two-Way Player Award at the team’s banquet Saturday, the program announced in a press release Sunday.
Bowman finished with 18 goals and 32 points — both single-season program records — this season.
Kelsey Crow (Top Defenseman Award), Brooke Madsen (Rookie of the Year), Sarah Nielsen (Leadership and Humanitarian Award) and Amy Petersen (Top Forward Award) rounded out Penn State’s award winners.
Comments