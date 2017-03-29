Men’s, women’s lacrosse win weekly Big Ten awards

For the fifth time this season, Penn State lacrosse’s Mac O’Keefe was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
He shared Tuesday’s honor with Ohio State freshman Tre Leclaire.
O’Keefe scored four goals Saturday on eight shots against Cleveland State. He currently leads the conference and ranks second nationally with 3.78 goals per game.
O’Keefe’s Nittany Lions will take on Ohio State at home 7 p.m. Sunday.
Women’s lacrosse
PSU claims 2 of 3 weekly conference honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. The Penn State women’s lacrosse team nearly swept the weekly conference awards, as it claimed both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors Tuesday.
Sophomore Madison Carter was named the Big Ten’s top offensive player this past week, while goalkeeper Cat Rainone was the Defensive Player of the Week. (Ohio State’s Kali Hartshorn won the third award as the Freshman of the Week.)
Carter had eight goals during the Nittany Lions’ two wins last week, and she currently leads the conference in goals per game (3.64). Rainone set a career high with 10 saves against then-No. 5 Princeton.
Penn State will next take on Drexel on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday before returning to Happy Valley for Saturday’s 1 p.m. tilt against Ohio State.
