Penn State

March 29, 2017 7:08 PM

No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse routs Drexel

From CDT staff reports

PHILADELPHIA

The No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse team kept things rolling on Wednesday afternoon in a 15-6 rout of Drexel.

The Nittany Lions opened the game with five unanswered goals on their way to a 12-goal first half. They also outshot the Dragons 32-17.

Steph Lazo led Penn State’s offensive onslaught with a four-goal performance. Lazo’s three assists tied Maria Auth to lead the Nittany Lions.

Carter Madison (3), Abby Smucker (2) and Shelby Wells (2) were the only other Penn State players scoring multiple goals.

Related content

Penn State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

View more video

Sports Videos