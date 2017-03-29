No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse routs Drexel

The No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse team kept things rolling on Wednesday afternoon in a 15-6 rout of Drexel.
The Nittany Lions opened the game with five unanswered goals on their way to a 12-goal first half. They also outshot the Dragons 32-17.
Steph Lazo led Penn State’s offensive onslaught with a four-goal performance. Lazo’s three assists tied Maria Auth to lead the Nittany Lions.
Carter Madison (3), Abby Smucker (2) and Shelby Wells (2) were the only other Penn State players scoring multiple goals.
