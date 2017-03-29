Nittany Lions softball falls to Pittsburgh

Penn State tallied a run in the first inning but it couldn’t get across the plate the rest of the game in a 7-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Rebecca Ziegler started the game with a double. Ziegler went on to score on a Kristina Brackpool single for the Nittany Lions’ lone run.
Brackpool, who was the lone multiple hitter, collected three of Penn State’s seven hits in the game.
The Panthers tied it up in the bottom of the second inning. Pitt then blew the game open with three more runs in the third with two outs in the inning.
