No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse powers past Ohio State

The Nittany Lions had the scarlet-and-gray Buckeyes feeling blue after Saturday afternoon’s contest.
The No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse team rallied from an early three-goal deficit at the Penn State Lacrosse Field to defeat Ohio State 16-12 and remain perfect in Big Ten play. The Lions now boast a 12-1 overall record, with a 3-0 conference mark.
The Nittany Lions trailed 6-3 with less than for minutes left in the first half — but that’s all they needed to knot the game up. Penn State’s Abby Smucker and Madison Carter recorded goals within 40 seconds of one another and then, with 15 seconds until halftime, Carter again found the back of the net.
From there, it was all Penn State.
The Lions opened the second half on a 5-0 run — sparked by Smucker less than two minutes in — and the Buckeyes couldn’t get any closer than a two-goal deficit. Overall, Penn State turned its own 6-3 deficit into an 11-6 lead in less than 10 minutes of game time.
Carter paced Penn State with five goals on six shots, while four others recorded multiple goals: Smucker (3), Maggie Gallagher (2), Steph Lazo (2) and Taylor Bleistein (2). Lazo also chipped in three assists.
The Nittany Lions will next take on Virginia at home on 1 p.m. Saturday.
