No. 6 Penn State women’s lacrosse powers past Ohio State

0:50 Youngsters making a better environment Pause

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:32 Justice League

0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation