Today in Penn State sports: April 1, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State sports and athletics happenings from April 1, 2017:
Women’s gymnastics
2 advance to nationals
Penn State sophomore Sabrina Garcia and junior Briannah Tsang earned their spots in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships after solid performances Saturday at the NCAA Gainesville Regional.
Tsang placed fourth in the all-around standings with a 39.250, while Garcia finished seventh with a 39.050. The top-2 teams and the top-2 all-around gymnasts not on those teams received automatic berths to the national championships.
Penn State finished fourth out of six teams in the regional.
Tsang and Garcia’s bid for an individual NCAA title will take place in St. Louis from April 14-15.
Outdoor track
Relay team breaks school record
GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Penn State women’s track team set a new school record Saturday in the 3,200-meter relay at the 2017 Florida Relays.
The relay team — consisting of Marissa Sheva, Julie Kocjancic, Frances Bull and Danae Rivers — ran a time of 8 minutes, 38.17 seconds to beat the old school record by 33 seconds. That record was set six years ago by Caitlin Lane, Bekka Simko, Kalyn Fisher and Maura Ryan.
The Nittany Lions will next travel to LSU for the Battle of the Bayou on Saturday.
Men’s volleyball
Nittany Lions rally for 3-1 win
UNIVERSITY PARK The No. 13 Penn State men’s volleyball team rallied to beat NJIT 3-1 on Saturday night, as each set was closely contested.
The Nittany Lions came out on top by scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.
Calvin Mende and Aidan Albrecht both led Penn State with 13 kills apiece, while Royce Clemens had 13 digs and Nathan Smith had 45 assists.
Penn State will next travel to Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Friday.
Softball
PSU splits doubleheader
UNIVERSITY PARK After 30 straight games on the road, the Penn State softball team finally played at home Saturday and split a doubleheader with Indiana — falling 6-1 in Game 1 and coming back to win Game 2 by a score of 3-2.
In the second game, the Nittany Lions led 3-0 heading into the final frame before holding off the Hoosiers. Indiana loaded the bases and then watched a double bring in two runs. But the Nittany Lions didn’t panic.
With no outs, and runners on second and third, Penn State pitcher Marlina Laubach came on in relief — where she forced a fly out, groundout and then, after an 11-pitch battle, forced another fly out to right field to end the game.
The Nittany Lions will face the Hoosiers once more at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Baseball
No. 22 Michigan crushes Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. The Nittany Lions’ baseball team kept it close early, but Michigan cruised in its final two frames to beat Penn State 15-2.
Penn State trailed 4-2 in the fourth inning, but Michigan wound up scoring 10 runs in the seventh and eighth to put the game out of reach. The Lions’ Taylor Lehman came on in relief in the seventh and gave up five earned runs without getting an out.
The Lions will take on Michigan again at 1 p.m. Sunday in the final contest of a three-game series.
Women’s golf
Lions in 14th after Round 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. After playing two rounds Saturday, the Penn State women’s golf team stands in 14th place in an 18-team field at the Bryan National Collegiate.
The Nittany Lions posted scores of a 17-over 305 and 24-over 312. Alabama is first overall with a combined 3-under 572.
The final round will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
