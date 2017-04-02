Women’s golf finishes in 14th place at Bryan National Collegiate

Penn State finished 14th out of 18 teams at the Bryan National Collegiate at the Bryan Park Champions Club on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions shot a 301 on Sunday, their best round of the tournament.
Penn State sophomore Lauren Waller shot a 74 on the day with three birdies to finish with a 228 tournament score. Cara Basso and Kate Granahan both shot 77, finishing with scores of 227 and 231, respectively. Basso’s finish in 44th place was the best by any Nittany Lion.
Maddy Herr and Jackie Rogowicz shot 75 on Sunday with final scores of 236 and 238, respectively.
The Nittany Lions travel to Ohio State to compete in the Lady Buckeye on April 15 and 16.
Comments