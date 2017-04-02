Shanahan’s walk-off clinches series win for Penn State softball

Samantha Shanahan connected for a shallow hit into right field, and Gianna Arrizurieta capitalized, scoring in walk-off fashion as Penn State softball defeated Indiana 2-1 on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions (14-19, 2-4 Big Ten) captured the home series win over the Hoosiers (17-18, 3-3) for the first time since 2012.
Arrizurieta, who went 2 for 3 on the day, made a significant impact. Not only did the junior steal second base and come around to score the game-winning run, but she also doubled in the bottom of the second inning to plate Penn State’s first run.
In the circle, Marlaina Laubach earned her sixth win of the season, striking out three Hoosiers in a complete-game effort.
Arrizurieta, Laubach and the Nittany Lions travel to Michigan State for a three-game set next weekend.
