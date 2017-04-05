Today in Penn State sports: April 5, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State sports and athletics happenings from April 5, 2017:
Outdoor track and field
Harris named Big Ten’s track athlete of the week
Penn State sophomore Isaiah Harris learned Wednesday that he was named the Big Ten Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after the opening weekend of the 2017 outdoor season.
Over the weekend, at the Florida Relays, Harris posted the NCAA’s No. 1 time in the 800-meter run (1 minute, 45.64 seconds) and also helped lead the 3,200-meter relay team to a second-place finish with a time of 7:18.70.
This is the second outdoor weekly track award of his career and the first this season.
Football
Quartet named to NFF’s honor society
UNIVERSITY PARK Four now-former Penn State football players — including OL Brian Gaia, PR Gregg Garrity, P Chris Gulla and LS Tyler Yazujian — were named to the National Football Foundation’s 2017 Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday by contributing significantly on the football field in their last years of eligibility while maintaining a 3.2 GPA.
Gaia graduated in May 2016 with a degree in business management (3.32 GPA). Garrity finished his schooling in December with a degree in advertising and public relations (3.54 GPA). Gulla received his degree in finance in December (3.59 GPA). And Yazujian is scheduled to graduate in May with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in IST (security and risk analysis) with a 3.85 GPA in his major.
Athletics
New faculty athletics rep. named
UNIVERSITY PARK Dennis Scanlon, professor of health policy and administration, has been named Penn State’s faculty athletics representative to work with the NCAA, the university announced Wednesday.
He will replace the retiring Linda Caldwell, who acted as the faculty representative since 2010. Her tenure officially ends on June 30; Scanlon officially takes over July 1.
Scanlon, the director of the Center for Health Care and Policy Research, will be responsible for representing faculty on all matters related to varsity athletics — and he’ll also be responsible for ensuring student-athletes meet all requirements for eligibility. Scanlon has been a professor at the university since 1997.
