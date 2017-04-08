Penn State

April 8, 2017 4:20 PM

Bid for perfect season comes to an end for No. 1 Penn State men’s lacrosse

From CDT staff reports

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Penn State’s perfect season has come to an end.

Five days after earning the No. 1 ranking in every major poll — for the first time in program history — the Nittany Lions stumbled for the first time all season, falling to No. 8 Maryland 15-11 in front of a rowdy away crowd of 6,376.

Penn State is now 10-1 on the season. The Terrapins improved to 7-2.

Regardless of Saturday’s loss, this still remains Penn State’s best-ever start. In the three seasons prior, the Nittany Lions had a combined 20-22 record and missed the NCAA tournament each time. So far this season, they’ve cranked out wins over No. 6 Army, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 18 Villanova.

Maryland’s Kelly Connor scored just 43 seconds into Saturday’s game, and the Terps led the rest of the way. Penn State trailed 4-3 late in the first quarter but, for the game’s final 49 minutes, Maryland boasted at least a two-goal cushion.

Penn State freshman Mac O’Keefe paced his team with three goals, while three others — Grant Ament, Nick Aponte, Mike Sutton — chipped in two goals apiece. Ament also finished with a team-high two assists.

Maryland outshot Penn State by a 40-27 margin.

The Nittany Lions will next travel to Baltimore to take on Johns Hopkins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Penn State

