Today in Penn State sports: April 9, 2017

A roundup of Penn State sports for April 9, 2017:
Men’s gymnastics
Zakutney named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Penn State gymnast Sam Zakutney was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Sunday after capturing nine titles and 21 podium finishes over the course of the season.
He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on four occasions. He’s just the fourth Nittany Lion to ever earn the end-of-season award and the first since Trevor Howard won it in 2013.
Sophomore Wyatt Tyndall also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors — and the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award — after competing in two individual event finals at the Big Ten championships.
Penn State will next compete April 21-22 when it heads to the 2017 NCAA championships.
Men’s tennis
PSU upsets Indiana, splits matches
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State men’s tennis team won its first match Sunday by beating Indiana 5-2 — its first win over the Hoosiers since 2008 — but then fell in its second match of the day in a 4-3 heartbreaker against Temple.
Against the Owls, the Nittany Lions won their first two singles matches — thanks to Ben Lieb and Gabriel Nemeth — but then dropped four straight matches and didn’t win a singles set.
Overall on Sunday, Penn State won every doubles match. But the overall win against Indiana, ranked No. 45 in the nation, was still the definite highlight.
“This is a huge win for the boys,” associated head coach Paul Tobin said in a news release.
Penn State will next welcome Wisconsin to Happy Valley on Friday.
Baseball
Penn State falls twice in doubleheader
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State baseball team lost twice to Ohio State in a doubleheader Sunday by scores of 5-2 and 11-2.
The two PSU losses followed a Game 1 win Saturday during the three-game series.
In Game 2, the first of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Nittany Lions held a 2-1 lead heading into the ninth after pitcher Justin Hagenman struck out eight and allowed just one run in eight innings. But reliever Eric Mock was shelled for four runs and then took the loss.
Second baseman Conlin Hughes led the Nittany Lions with a total of three hits in the doubleheader.
Penn State next takes on Binghamton at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Medlar Field.
Softball
MSU rallies to beat PSU
YPSILANTI, Mich. The Nittany Lions stormed out to an early lead, but they couldn’t hold it in a 6-4 loss to Michigan State.
Penn State led 2-0 in the middle of the fourth, but the Spartans twice homered and tripled once in the bottom of the frame to seize a 5-2 lead. Michigan State never trailed afterward.
Delaney Elling paced Penn State with three hits, while Tori Dubois and Rebecca Zielger had two hits apiece.
The Nittany Lions next face Ohio State in a doubleheader at home Wednesday.
Women’s tennis
Iowa cruises past Lions
IOWA CITY, Iowa Penn State junior Bennett Dunn won her singles match in straight sets, but that wasn’t nearly enough as the Nittany Lions fell to Iowa 6-1.
The Hawkeyes came away with the doubles point, but the PSU duo of Jacqueline Zuhse and Shannon Hanley also pulled out a 6-3 win.
Penn State next travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on Northwestern on Friday.
