April 12, 2017 11:34 PM

Today in Penn State sports: April 12, 2017

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

A roundup of all the Penn State games and happenings you missed from April 12, 2017:

Softball

Nittany Lions split with No. 25 Buckeyes

The Nittany Lions hung tough in a doublehader Wednesday against No. 25 Ohio State, coming out on top 2-1 in the first game and falling 10-7 in the second.

In Game 1, Penn State broke a 0-0 tie with two outs in the fourth inning. After back-to-back singles, Destiny Weber doubled to left field to drive in two runs. The Buckeyes managed their only run in the top of the final frame.

Penn State’s Marlaina Laubach pitched a complete game, allowing just seven hits and two walks while striking out four and allowing just the one earned run.

In Game 2, the Nittany Lions rallied from a 9-2 deficit in the third inning — but still came up short.

Penn State will next take on Nebraska in a three-game series that starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln.

Baseball

PSU slips past Bucknell

UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State baseball team took advantage of a struggling Bucknell reliever in the fifth inning and never looked back in a 5-3 victory Wednesday evening.

The Bison led 2-0 in the top of the fifth, when they made a pitching change. But three walks and two wild pitches led to another pitching change that inning — and it was too late to undo the damage. Penn State’s Conlin Hughes tripled to right field to drive in thee runs, and then Christian Helsel singled to drive in Hughes.

Penn State led from that point on. The Nittany Lions are now 12-20, while Bucknell is 13-18.

The Nittany Lions will next face Maryland on the road Friday as part of a three-game series over three days.

