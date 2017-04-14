Today in Penn State sports: April 14, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and happenings you missed from April 14, 2017:
Baseball
PSU, WVU to meet at PNC Park in May
The Penn State and West Virginia baseball teams will meet inside the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ballpark on May 10, the Pirates announced Friday.
The Nittany Lions and Mountaineers were supposed to play in late March at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, but the game was postponed due to weather. So, now, the two teams are headed to PNC Park for the 7 p.m. tilt.
“We are extremely humbled and excited to have this opportunity to play at PNC Park against such a quality opponent as West Virginia University,” Nittany Lions coach Rob Cooper said in a news release.
All tickets are general admission and are available at Pirates.com/collegebaseball. Prices are $10 for the general public, $7 for Penn State and WVU season ticket holders, partners, donors, alumni and faculty as well as Pirates season ticket members, and $2 for students of both universities.
Baseball
Maryland rallies in 9th
COLLEGE PARK Md. Penn State entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead, but it wasn’t enough as Maryland won 2-1 after back-to-back solo shots.
Penn State’s Sal Biasi had pitched an incredible game up to that point. After eight innings, he had allowed just one hit and one walk. But after getting the first out in the bottom of the ninth, fatigue might’ve caught up with him. (He threw 110 pitches.) First, Zach Jancarski homered to left to tie the game and — moments later — Brandon Gum followed suit by again going the distance in left field.
The Nittany Lions will take on Maryland again at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s volleyball
Nittany Lions clinch share of league title
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State clinched at least a share of the EIVA regular-season title, along with home court for next week’s conference tournament, with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Charleston on Friday night at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions (18-10, 10-3) close the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday, hosting George Mason, and can clinch the title outright with a win or a St. Francis (14-14, 9-4) loss to Charleston.
Penn State was led by Aidan Albrecht’s 11 kills, Jalen Penrose’s three aces and Luke Braswell’s 34 assists and eight digs.
Penn State hit .333 as a team while holding the Golden Eagles (12-16, 0-13) to .015 hitting. Charleston’s Byron Hurd posted a match-high 12 kills.
Softball
Walk-off homer dooms Lions
LINCOLN, Neb. With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Nebraska catcher Austen Urness smacked a game-winning home run over the left-center fence to put the Huskers on top 2-1 in extra innings.
Urness proved to be a proverbial thorn in the Nittany Lions’ paw all game. She finished with four of Nebraska’s six hits.
Outside of Urness, the game featured a pitching duel between Penn State’s Marlaina Laubach and Nebraska’s Kaylan Jablonski. Laubach allowed just two walks and one earned run in 7 1/3 innings of work, while Jablonski finished with five strikeouts and no walks in eight frames.
The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s tennis
Wisconsin sweeps PSU
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State didn’t win one set Friday, as No. 29 Wisconsin cruised to a 7-0 sweep.
Three singles sets ended in 7-6 scores, as the Nittany Lions came close at points but couldn’t muster a win. They are now 13-9 this season.
“We ran into a team today that was determined to make a statement and solidify their spot in the NCAA team championship,” Penn State coach Jeff Zinn said in a news release.
The Nittany Lions will next take on both Minnesota and Monmouth (N.J.) on Sunday at home.
Women’s tennis
Northwestern cruises to 4-0 win
EVANSTON, Ill. Penn State’s Bennett Dunn led 6-2, 4-3 over Northwestern’s Or Lee, but the match went unfinished after the Wildcats clinched the team victory by a 4-0 score.
Dunn’s 6-2 win in the first set was the lone set victory for the Nittany Lions on the day. The No. 2 doubles match also went unfinished in the middle of a 4-4 tie.
Penn State next travels to Champaign, Ill., on Sunday to take on the Fighting Illini.
Ability sports
Rohn sets season best
LEWISBURG Penn State’s Max Rohn threw the discus 162 feet, 3 inches (49.46 meters) at the Bucknell Classic on Friday.
Competing with the field of able-bodied college athletes, the junior delivered a season-best throw from his wheelchair. Rohn competes in paralympic events in the 44 class, for amputees below the knee.
Another Nittany Lion ability athlete, freshman Emily Frederick, will compete in the shot put Saturday.
