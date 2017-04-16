Today in Penn State sports: April 15, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and happenings you missed from April 15, 2017:
Men’s lacrosse
No. 13 Johns Hopkins grabs win over No. 7 PSU
After a program-best 10-0 start this season — and a No. 1 ranking in all of the major polls — it appears as if the Penn State men’s lacrosse team is in a bit of a rut.
The No. 7 Nittany Lions dropped their second straight game Saturday, 13-11 at No. 13 Johns Hopkins, after falling to No. 3 Maryland 15-11 the week before.
Penn State never led at any point in Saturday’s contest and, after Johns Hopkins went up 3-2 late in the first quarter, the Blue Jays held the lead the rest of the game. Grant Ament cut the lead to 12-11 with just 80 seconds left in regulation, but Johns Hopkins’ Joel Tinney put the game out of reach with another score just 43 seconds later.
The Nittany Lions are now 1-2 in the Big Ten, while the Blue Jays are 2-1.
Ament paced Penn State with two goals and three assists, while Nick Aponte led the team with four assists. Colby Kneese added 15 saves.
Penn State will try to get back on track on Sunday, April 23, when it takes on Rutgers at home.
Softball
Nebraska rallies for win — again
LINCOLN, Neb. A day after allowing a walk-off home run, the Penn State softball team’s luck might’ve only gotten worse.
The Nittany Lions held a four-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh Saturday, but Nebraska still ended up coming out on top 5-4 — thanks, of course, to that final-inning offensive explosion.
Penn State committed all of its three errors in that final frame. In fact, none of the five runs the Nittany Lions allowed were earned. Nebraska essentially won on singles and Penn State mistakes.
The Lions will have one last chance to knock off Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday in the final contest of the three-game series.
Men’s golf
PSU tied for 3rd after Round 2
STATE COLLEGE The Nittany Lions are tied for third place in a field of 13 after the second round Saturday at Penn State’s own Rutherford Intercollegiate.
Penn State is just one stroke behind runner-up Ohio with a 13-over 581, but it’s 12 strokes behind the leader in Georgetown (1-over 569).
The Hoyas boast three individual golfers in the top 6, while the Nittany Lions’ Ryan Davis is tied for second with a 2-under 140. Penn State has just one other top-25 golfer in Charles Huntzinger (4-over 146).
The Nittany Lions will tee off at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the final round.
Women’s golf
Nittany Lions in 7th after second round
COLUMBUS, Ohio The Penn State women’s golf team finds itself in seventh place in a 12-team field after finishing the second round Saturday of the Lady Buckeye Invitational.
Penn State has so far carded a 26-over 602, which is 13 strokes behind leader Texas (13-over 589). The Nittany Lions’ top golfer to this point has been Cara Basso, who is tied for 10th-place individually with a 4-over 148.
The third round will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Baseball
Penn State falls to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. Maryland jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning Saturday, and Penn State never recovered in the 8-3 loss.
The Nittany Lions went through five pitchers and managed just five hits Saturday. No Lion recorded more than one hit, run or RBI.
In seven innings of work, Terrapins pitcher Tyler Blohm struck out eight while walking just one. Jamal Wade was nearly perfect in relief, too, as he struck out two and allowed no hits or walks.
Penn State will finish out its three-game series against Maryland at 1 p.m. Sunday.
