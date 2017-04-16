Today in Penn State sports: April 16, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and happenings — not covered elsewhere in the CDT — that you missed from April 16, 2017:
Men’s tennis
Penn State upsets No. 31 Minnesota on Senior Day
The Penn State men’s tennis team grabbed two wins in a Sunday doubleheader, highlighted by a 5-2 upset win over No. 31 Minnesota to go along with a 7-0 sweep against Monmouth.
Three of the Nittany Lions’ singles players won both of their matches during Sunday’s Senior Day, including Constant De La Bassetiere, Christos Antonopoulos and Aws Laaribi. Doubles saw a lot more mixing-and-matching, but Penn State still dropped only one of its six matches there.
“Minnesota was a huge confidence win for the boys,” associate head coach Paul Tobin said in a news release. “Beating No. 31 ranked Minnesota on our last home match of the season, and Senior Day, it was a great way to spend Easter Sunday.”
Penn State is 15-9 this season and has just two remaining regular season matches — on the road against Illinois on Friday and Northwestern on Sunday.
Softball
Nebraska sweeps 3-game series
LINCOLN, Neb. The final game of the Nebraska-Penn State series wasn’t as heartbreaking for the Nittany Lions as the first two, but the 6-4 loss still cemented the Huskers’ sweep.
PSU fell in Game 1 on a walk-off homer and lost in Game 2 after its 4-0 lead was erased in the final inning of a 5-4 loss. On Sunday, Penn State’s fortunes were much more straightforward: It fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and didn’t threaten until the final frame, when it was too late.
Tori Dubois paced the Nittany Lions with four RBIs on two hits.
The Nittany Lions will next face Bucknell in a home doubleheader Wednesday.
Baseball
Maryland dominates Lions
COLLEGE PARK, Md. Penn State freshman Braxton Giavedoni homered twice Sunday, but that wasn’t nearly enough in Maryland’s dominant 15-2 victory to clinch the three-game sweep.
The Nittany Lions finished with a respectable 10 hits, as eight starters chipped in Sunday. But they also left nine runners on base. The Terrapins, who had nearly twice as many hits (19), left just as many on base.
Four Penn State pitchers played for at least one inning, and every one allowed at least two earned runs and three hits.
Penn State will next take on Pitt at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Medlar Field.
Women’s tennis
Illinois shuts out PSU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. Five of the six singles matches needed a third set, but Penn State still fell short in a 4-0 loss against Illinois.
Three of the singles matches went unfinished, after the Nittany Lions were mathematically eliminated from the victory. The Fighting Illini swept the doubles matches and won just one singles match in straight sets.
Penn State will next host Purdue at 4 p.m. Friday.
Women’s golf
Lions finish in 7th
COLUMBUS, Ohio The Penn State women’s golf team finished in seventh place Sunday out of a 12-team field at Ohio State’s two-day, three-round Lady Buckeye Invitational.
Jackie Rogowicz paced Penn State by finishing in fifth on the individual leaderboard with a 6-over; teamamte Cara Basso wasn’t far behind by tying for 10th place at 7-over.
Overall, the Nittany Lions finished the tournament with a 48-over 912. Michigan State won the title with a 25-over, while Texas was the runner-up at 26-over.
Comments