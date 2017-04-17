Today in Penn State sports: April 17, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and happenings — not covered elsewhere in the CDT — that you missed from April 17, 2017:
Penn State encourages Nittany Lions baseball and softball fans to get to the stadiums early this weekend, due to football’s Blue-White weekend.
The university is asking fans to arrive between 1 and 4:30 p.m. for softball’s takes game against Rutgers at 5 p.m., and baseball’s 6:30 p.m. game against Northwestern.
In a release on Monday, Penn State noted that many streets around the Nittany Lion Softball Park and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park would be marked one way for football traffic leaving the area.
Softball fans are asked to bring Park Avenue in from Atherton Street, while baseball fans are asked to take Porter Road northbound.
Men’s volleyball
EIVA honors Mende
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. After a huge weekend helping Penn State to a pair of wins, Cal Mende was named Offensive Player of the Week by the EIVA.
Mende posted five kills, two digs and an ace in a three-set victory against Charleston on Friday, then racked up 24 kills on .543 hitting with four digs and two blocks in a four-set win over George Mason.
The two triumphs locked up the 18th straight EIVA regular-season title for the Nittany Lions, who will host the conference tournament this week, facing Princeton on Thursday in the semifinals.
Comments