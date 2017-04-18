Penn State picked to host several championship events, including women’s Frozen Four and men’s regional

Penn State has been selected to host at least nine NCAA championship events over the next five years, including the 2022 women’s Frozen Four and both the 2018 and 2019 men’s hockey regional, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.
That might not technically be all that Penn State hosts either. The NCAA has selected host sites for 84 of its 90 championships through 2022, leaving several other potential openings.
The events that Penn State will currently host include:
▪ 2022 National College Women’s Hockey Championship (Frozen Four): This will take place in Pegula Ice Area from March 18-20, with two semifinal games and the national championship.
▪ 2018 and 2019 NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional in Allentown (PPL Center): The 2018 tournament will be either March 23-24 or March 24-25, with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn. The 2019 regional will be held either March 29-30 or March 30-31, with the winner heading to the Frozen Four in Buffalo.
▪ 2018 and 2021 National Collegiate Fencing Championships: Fans will be able to watch the fencers from March 22-25 at the Multi-Sport Facility. Penn State last hosted the event in 2009.
▪ 2018 and 2020 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Regional: Rec Hall will host a regional on April 7, 2018, and follow it up two years later on April 4.
▪ 2018 and 2020 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional: The Mid-Atlantic Regional will be run on the Penn State Golf Courses on Nov. 9, 2018, and then two years later on Nov. 13.
All events will take place in Happy Valley, with the exception of the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Men’s Hockey Midwest Regionals, which will instead be played at Allentown’s PPL Center. (The men’s regionals are routinely held at off-campus facilities.) The Lehigh Valley rink is nearly a three-hour drive from Pegula Ice Arena, but that’s still considerably closer than the last Midwest Regional that was held in Cincinnati (seven-hour drive).
The NCAA women’s hockey championship, or Frozen Four, will still take place in Pegula.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host several NCAA Championships,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a news release. “We are excited to bring these championship events to Happy Valley and the Lehigh Valley, with the added possibility of our students being able to compete in front of our passionate and loyal fans.”
Ticket information for the events has not yet been released.
