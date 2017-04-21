Today in Penn State sports: April 21, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 21, 2017:
Softball
Dubois’ walk-off homer lifts Penn State softball to win
Tori Dubois’ two-run, walk-off home run in the eighth inning gave Penn State an 11-9 victory over Rutgers on Friday evening at Beard Field.
The Nittany Lions’ offense was prolific, with every Lion collecting at least one hit in a 14-hit attack. DuBois was 3 for 3 while Gianna Arrizurieta and Toni Polk each had a pair of hits and Rebecca Ziegler had a triple, home run and three RBIs. Kristina Brackpool also ripped a home run.
Polk had a one-out single before DuBois hit her team-leading fifth homer of the season over the wall in left-center field.
Penn State (19-25) trailed 9-6 before a three-run bottom of the sixth, thanks to an RBI triple for Ziegler, an RBI single for Polk and another run home on an error.
Madison Seifert (4-8) earned the win with 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Rebecca Hall was 2 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs for the Scarlet Knights (11-30), and Taryn Atlee had two hits and scored three runs.
The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s gymnastics
6 Lions make finals; PSU falls short as team
WEST POINT, N.Y. Six Nittany Lions qualified for individual finals, but Penn State was fourth as a team in Friday afternoon’s preliminaries and did not advance to the team finals at the NCAA championships.
The Nittany Lions totaled a 410.500 team score in the afternoon session at Army West Point’s Holledar Center. Stanford won the session at 420.450, followed by Ohio State (414.650) and Nebraska (413.050).
Advancing to Saturday’s events are Sam Zakutney (all-around), Dominic DiFulvio (floor exercise, vault), Stephen Nedoroscik (pommel horse), Leroy Clarke, Jr. (pommel horse, parallel bars), Chris Sands (still rings) and Franz Card (high bar).
Clark tied for second on the parallel bars (14.500) and Zakutney was seventh (14.300). Card tied for 11th on the high bar (13.650), DiFulvio tied for sixth on the floor (14.100) and tied for seventh on the vault (14.400). And Nedoroscik won the pommel horse (14.800), while Sands was eighth on the rings (13.950).
Baseball
Wildcats use 9-run inning to beat Lions
UNIVERSITY PARK Northwestern used a nine-run sixth inning to blow past Penn State 12-5 Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Wildcats used four walks, four wild pitches, an error and four hits including an RBI double for Matt Hopfner and a two-run single for Joe Hoscheit in the big inning.
Dakota Forsyth (3-1) took the loss in relief of starter Sal Biasi, who pitched five effective innings, striking out seven.
Nick Riotto was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Logan Goodnight had a pair of hits for Penn State (12-25).
The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s golf
PSU 9th to open Big Ten tourney
MAINESVILLE, Ohio Penn State posted an 18-over 306 first-round score to sit ninth on the opening day of the Big Ten Championships on Friday.
Northwestern’s even-par 288 leads the 14-team field on the 6,357-yard TPC River’s Bend course, three strokes ahead of Wisconsin.
Jackie Rogowicz is pacing the Nittany Lions with her opening-round 2-over 74 to tie for 14th. She is followed by Cara Basso (tie-20, 75), Lauren Waller (tie-44, 78), Madeline Herr and Ashni Dhruva (tie-52, 79) and Kate Granahan (tie-73, 83).
Michigan’s Elodie Van Dievoet tops the leadersboard with her 3-under 69 opening round, with the final two rounds set for Saturday and Sunday.
Track & field
Harris leads record-breaking day for Penn State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Isaiah Harris had a record-shattering run in the 800 meters at the Virginia Challenge on Friday.
Harris turned in a time of 1 minute, 45.12 seconds, breaking the Penn State, meet and facility record.
Also, the 400-meter relay team of Malik Moffett, Xavier Smith, Dan Chisena and Karson Kawalchuk broke the school record with their winning time of 39.49, and Danae Rivers broke the school record while finishing second in the women’s 800 in 2:02.17.
Smith also won the 100-meter dash in 10.38, the women’s 400 relay team won in 45.19, Kaitlyn Lopez won the triple jump at 42 feet, 9 1/2 inches and Morgan Shigo finished fifth in the hammer throw at 221 feet but also broke the school record.
Lexi Masterson took second in the pole vault while breaking the school record at 13-4 1/4, and State College’s Megan Fry was eighth at 12-0 3/4.
Women’s tennis
Penn State drops Purdue
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State beat Purdue 5-2 at the Penn State Tennis Center on Friday.
Katia Blik, Samantha Smith and Shannon Hanley won their singles matches, with Jacqueline Zuhse also advancing on an injury default. The Nittany Lions also grabbed the doubles point with wins from the teams of Bilk and Smith, and Devan McCluskey and Bennett Dunn.
The Nittany Lions (6-14) host Indiana on Sunday to close the regular season.
