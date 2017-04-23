Today in Penn State sports: April 22, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 22, 2017:
Men’s gymnastics
Penn State gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik wins national title on pommel horse
Penn State freshman gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik captured an individual national title Saturday on the pommel horse by scoring a career-high 14.900 at the Halledar Center at Army West Point.
“This is amazing,” Nedoroscik said in an news release. “It is the best feeling in the world.”
He is the 10th Penn State men’s gymnast to earn the pommel horse title and the first since Luis Vargas in 2005.
Nedoroscik was the only Nittany Lion to earn a national title Saturday, but he wasn’t the only one to impress. Senior Leroy Clarke Jr. and freshman Sam Zakutney both earned All-America honors; Clarke Jr. finished eighth overall on the pommel horse and Zakutney finished fifth overall on the parallel bars.
“It was a great finish tonight,” coach Randy Jepson added.
Softball
PSU blanks Rutgers
UNIVERSITY PARK Jessica Cummings pitched a complete game to lead the Penn State softball team to a 7-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
Cummings allowed five hits and one walk while striking out three to earn her third win of the season. Tori Dubois finished with two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Nittany Lions, who scored four runs in the first inning. Kristina Brackpool also drove in two runs for Penn State.
Penn State (20-25, 6-10 Big Ten) finishes its series against Rutgers at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Baseball
Nittany Lions fall to Northwestern
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State lost its sixth straight game Saturday, falling 7-4 to Northwestern at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Justin Hagenman allowed six runs — zero earned — in seven innings to take the loss for the Nittany Lions, who committed five errors. Mason Nadeau finished 3 for 5 and scored one run for Penn State (12-26, 1-10 Big Ten), while teammates Conlin Hughes and Ryan Sloniger each went 2 for 4.
Joe Hoscheit drove in two runs for Northwestern.
The teams close out their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s golf
PSU tied for 6th at Kepler Intercollegiate
COLUMBUS, Ohio Penn State sits in a tie for sixth place with Ball State after the first day of the Kepler Intercollegiate on the Scarlet Course on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions recorded a 38-over 606 as a team, while Kent State leads the 15-team field with an 11-over 579. Charles Huntzinger paced Penn State with an 8-over, good for a tie for 25th. JD Hughes (9-over; tied 28th), Cole Miller (10-over; tied 32nd), Alec Bard (14-over; tied 48th) and Ryan Davis (20-over; tied 74th) rounded out Penn State’s competitors.
The tournament finishes Sunday.
Women’s golf
Penn State 9th at Big Ten tourney
MAINESVILLE, Ohio Penn State dropped one spot on the leaderboard after the second round of the Big Ten championships on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions carded a 21-over 309 for the day and are at 39-over 615 for the tournament at TPC River’s Bend. Northwestern increased its lead with a 3-under day and is 3-under 573 for the tournament, eight strokes ahead of Michigan State. The Spartans are led by individual leader Sarah Burnham at 8-under, with a scintillating 63 Saturday. No one else in the field broke 70.
The tournament closes Sunday.
