Today in Penn State sports: April 23, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 23, 2017:
Baseball
Nittany Lions rally for walk-off win
UNIVERSITY PARK — Freshmen can either falter or thrive in pressure situations.
Penn State’s Braxton Giavedoni thrived by driving in the game-winning run with a walk-off single in a 2-1 win over Northwestern on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions strung together three singles from Logan Goodnight, Christian Helsel and Mason Nadeau to load the bases in the ninth inning. Giavedoni stepped up to the plate for his game-winner, scoring Goodnight.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead with a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Penn State began its rally in the seventh inning to tie the game at 1-1. Conlin Hughes tripled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Alex Malinsky.
Softball
PSU unable to finish sweep of Rutgers
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State had Rutgers right where it wanted them trailing by two with one inning to go.
The Scarlet Knight had other plans. They pushed four runs across in the top of seventh inning and held of the Nittany Lions in a 6-4 win.
Penn State was led offensively by Rebecca Ziegler, who was the lone Nittany Lion with multiple hits.
Nicole Bowman did the damage for Rutgers going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs.
Men’s lacrosse
Penn State tops Rutgers in top-15 tilt
UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 10 Penn State evened up its Big Ten mark with a 13-7 win over No. 13 Rutgers.
Mac O’Keefe and Kevin Hill each had a hat trick to lead the Nittany Lions (11-2, 2-2 Big Ten) offensively. Nick Aponte had a team-high three assists to lead Penn State.
The Nittany Lions led 9-4 at the half.
Connor Murphy was the lone Scarlet Knight with multiple goals.
Men’s tennis
Nittany Lions headed for Big Ten tourney
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten released the conference’s tennis bracket and Penn State got the seventh seed.
The Nittany Lions open with No. 10 Iowa at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Schwartz Tennis Center on Purdue’s campus.
The Penn State-Iowa winner moves on to play No. 2 on Friday at 2 p.m. on Friday. Ohio State claimed the top spot as it won its 12th consecutive Big Ten crown.
Women’s golf
Penn State finishes 11th in Big Ten
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State hosted the Big Ten Championships and finished 11th with a team score of 934.
Michigan State captured the team title with a score of 866 edging second-place finisher Northwestern by two strokes.
Sophomore Lauren Waller was the highest finishing Nittany Lion in 25th place at 12-over. Waller’s teammates finished as follows Jackie Rogowicz, 40th, 15-over; Madelein Herr, 59th, 24-over; Ashni Dhruva, 67th, 27-over; Kate Granahan, 70th, 28-over.
Michigan’s Elodie Van Dievoet claimed the individual crown with a 6-under tournament score. Michigan State’s Sarah Burnham finished a stroke behind.
Men’s golf
PSU ends in 4th
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State moved up two spots on the leaderboard after the final day of the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate was over.
The Nittany Lions finished tied for fourth with Ohio State at 51-over for the tournament. Illinois won the event with a team score of 12-over.
J.D. Hughes led the way for Penn State with a 14th-place finish at 11-over. He was followed by Charles Huntzinger (19th, 12-over), Cole Miller (22nd, 13-over), Alec Bard (48th, 21-over) and Ryan Davis (58th, 24-over).
Illinois’ Dylan Meyer took the individual crown as the lone player under par at 2-under after going 5-under on championship day.
Women’s tennis
Penn State finishes season with loss
UNIVERSITY PARK — Samantha Smith, who is Penn State’s No. 5 singles player, was the lone winner in a 6-1 season-finale loss to Indiana.
Smith took care of her opponent in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
The Nittany Lions finished the year 6-15 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten.
