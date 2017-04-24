Today in Penn State sports: April 24, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 24, 2017:
Women’s soccer
2 captains named for 2017
UNIVERSITY PARK Senior defender Elizabeth Ball and redshirt senior defender Brittany Basinger were named team captains Monday for the 2017 women’s soccer season.
“Elizabeth Ball and Brittany Basinger have emerged over the course of time as the standard bearers,” head coach Erica Dambach said in a news release. “They were chosen by their peers as captains for the 2017 season and will work closely with the coaching staff to continue our mission at Penn State to be the best place in the country to play college soccer.”
Ball was an All-Big Ten first-team selection last season and started 71 career matches. Basinger was also a captain last season and, like Ball, started 71 career matches.
The Nittany Lions return 17 letterwinners from last year and five letterwinners that missed the 2016 season by being in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Women’s gymnastics
Garcia, Tsang win top awards at PSU banquet
UNIVERSITY PARK Sophomore Sabrina Garcia and junior Briannah Tsang earned MVP honors at Saturday’s end-of-season awards banquet for the women’s gymnastics team.
Garcia and Tsang both won the Allison Barber/Katie Rowland MVP award, given to the person(s) who “makes a scoring impact on the program above and beyond the ordinary.”
Garcia was a second-team All-American on the uneven bars and qualified for the NCAA championships on the all-around. After winning 12 event titles throughout the season, Tsang also qualified for the NCAA championships. Both were first-team All-Big Ten selections.
Overall, 14 awards were given out Saturday. Others included the Hairston/Samuels Improvement Award (Peyton Schuller), the Nittany Newcomer Award (Kristen Politz) and the Carey Hoyt/Kelly Streicher Perseverance Award (Emma Sibson).
Comments