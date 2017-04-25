Today in Penn State sports: April 25, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 25, 2017:
Men’s lacrosse
O’Keefe earns 6th Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State men’s lacrosse freshman Mac O’Keefe has added yet another Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor to his growing list of season awards.
O’Keefe learned of the honor Tuesday afternoon. It was his sixth such award this season.
He most recently scored a hat trick against Rutgers, as Penn State came away with a 13-7 victory Sunday and clinched a spot in the Big Ten tournament. O’Keefe is third nationally with 42 goals, the second-most in a season by a Penn State freshman. (TJ Sanders holds the record with 44 goals in 2013.)
The Nittany Lions will finish up the regular season at 2 p.m. Sunday against Michigan on the road.
Women’s lacrosse
Carter named conference’s top offensive player this week
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State sophomore Madison Carter was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after scoring six goals in a 16-14 loss last week against No. 1 Maryland.
Carter leads the Big Ten in goals (59) and is second in the conference with 95 draw controls.
This is Carter’s fourth such award this season and sixth of her career.
The Nittany Lions will conclude their regular season on 11 a.m. Sunday against Michigan on the road.
Miscellaneous
Happy Valley Jam parking details announced
UNIVERSITY PARK Parking prices and details have been announced — with the cheapest spots starting at $25 — for the Happy Valley Jam in Beaver Stadium featuring country music star Blake Shelton. The event will take place Saturday, July 8.
Advance prices for general parking in the yellow lot will be $25, or $30 (cash only) on the day of the concert. Advance prices for preferred parking is $60. For RVs, the cost is $120 and, for buses, the cost is $50 in advance and $120 (cash only) the day of the event.
For more information or to purchase parking in advance, call 1-800-NITTANY or buy online at Ticketmaster.
