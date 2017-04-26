Today in Penn State sports: April 26, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 26, 2017:
Football
Five Nittany Lions coaches to team up with Franklin in Caravan
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State football coach James Franklin is going to have some travel companions for this year’s Coaches Caravan, which runs from May 8-11.
Randy Jepson (men’s gymnastics) and Denise St. Pierre (women’s golf) will join Franklin on four of the seven stops across the state. Lady Lions basketball coach Coquese Washington is set to attend the Hazleton and Harrisburg stops on May 9.
Women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach and swimming coach Tim Murphy will be part of three stops on May 10-11.
The opening event at Penn State York (May 8) and the Penn State Hazleton stop (May 9) are already sold out. The stop in Altoona (May 11) has a limited number of seats available.
Softball
St. Francis sweeps PSU in doubleheader
UNIVERSITY PARK The Nittany Lions couldn’t get anything going offensively Wednesday, as they lost both games in a doubleheader to St. Francis — 2-0 in Game 1 and 1-0 in Game 2.
St. Francis’ Ethel Santai tossed a one-hitter in the first game, and Ketarah DeVries thew a one-hitter in the second that went into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth in Game 2, St. Francis hit back-to-back doubles with two outs to score the game’s only run. In the bottom of the frame, Penn State’s three batters all struck out swinging.
St. Francis’ record is now 41-9, while Penn State is 20-28.
Baseball
PSU cruises to win over Lafayette
UNIVERSITY PARK Nick Riotta paced the Nittany Lions with two hits and three RBIs on Wednesday as his team cruised past Lafayette by a score of 9-2.
Penn State’s Mason Nadeau added two hits and two RBIs, while Conlin Hughes added another two hits and an RBI. Alex Malinsky also had two hits.
The Nittany Lions will next travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa in a three-game series that starts Friday.
Football
Student ticket sales set for June
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State announced on Wednesday that students will be able to purchase season tickets from June 19-22.
Senior and graduate students get first chance on June 19 with juniors following on June 20. Sophomores get their shot on June 21 and incoming freshmen finish things off June 22.
The university said the ticket prices remain the same at $218 for the seven-game home schedule. Sales will begin at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., if not sold out prior to then.
Women’s track & field
Rivers honored by Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State freshman Danae Rivers earned her first Big Ten Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week award.
She set a school record in the Virginia Challenge with a time of 2 minutes, 2.53 seconds in the 800-meter run. Rivers’ time ranks as the fifth-fastest in the country this season.
Men’s track & field
Harris earns conference award
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State’s Isaiah Harris parlayed a record performance at the Virginia Challenge into the Big Ten Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week award.
The sophomore won the 800-meter race in a time of 1:45.12 to break a 6-year-old school record. This is the third such award of his career and second this year.
Comments