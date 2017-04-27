Today in Penn State sports: April 27, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April, 27, 2017:
Men’s tennis
PSU advances at Big Ten tournament
The No. 7 seed Penn State men’s tennis team earned a 4-0 win over No. 10 seed Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday.
Constant De La Bassetiere, Christian Lakoseljac and Marc Collado each earned wins in singles play for the Nittany Lions. De La Bassetiere and Lakoseljac won at No. 1 doubles, and Penn State teammates Christos Antonopoulos and David Kohan earned a win at No. 2 doubles.
Penn State advances to take on No. 2 seed Michigan at 2 p.m. Friday.
De La Bassetiere earns Big Ten honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. Constant De La Bassetiere received second-team All-Big Ten honors Thursday.
The Nittany Lions sophomore went 9-10 in singles and 5-7 in doubles this spring. De La Bassetiere plays at No. 1 singles and doubles for Penn State.
Marc Collado was the Nittany Lions’ Sportsmanship Award winner.
Track and field
Nittany Lions compete at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA Penn State’s Alyssa Robinson and Madeline Holmberg each recorded second-place finishes at the Penn Relays on Thursday.
Robinson was second in the women’s shot put in addition to finishing seventh in the women’s hammer throw college division. Holmberg placed second in the women’s long jump.
Other top finishers for the Nittany Lions included: Tessa Barrett (third, women’s 5,000), Obeng Marfo (sixth, women’s discus college division; third, women’s shot put), Kathryn Munks (sixth, women’s 5,000), Kaitlyn Lopez (fifth, women’s long jump college division), Lexi Masterson (third, women’s pole vault) and the distance medley relay team of Tori Gerlach, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Danae Rivers (second).
The Penn Relays continue Friday.
