Penn State

April 27, 2017 11:09 PM

Today in Penn State sports: April 27, 2017

From CDT staff reports

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April, 27, 2017:

Men’s tennis

PSU advances at Big Ten tournament

The No. 7 seed Penn State men’s tennis team earned a 4-0 win over No. 10 seed Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday.

Constant De La Bassetiere, Christian Lakoseljac and Marc Collado each earned wins in singles play for the Nittany Lions. De La Bassetiere and Lakoseljac won at No. 1 doubles, and Penn State teammates Christos Antonopoulos and David Kohan earned a win at No. 2 doubles.

Penn State advances to take on No. 2 seed Michigan at 2 p.m. Friday.

De La Bassetiere earns Big Ten honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. Constant De La Bassetiere received second-team All-Big Ten honors Thursday.

The Nittany Lions sophomore went 9-10 in singles and 5-7 in doubles this spring. De La Bassetiere plays at No. 1 singles and doubles for Penn State.

Marc Collado was the Nittany Lions’ Sportsmanship Award winner.

Track and field

Nittany Lions compete at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA Penn State’s Alyssa Robinson and Madeline Holmberg each recorded second-place finishes at the Penn Relays on Thursday.

Robinson was second in the women’s shot put in addition to finishing seventh in the women’s hammer throw college division. Holmberg placed second in the women’s long jump.

Other top finishers for the Nittany Lions included: Tessa Barrett (third, women’s 5,000), Obeng Marfo (sixth, women’s discus college division; third, women’s shot put), Kathryn Munks (sixth, women’s 5,000), Kaitlyn Lopez (fifth, women’s long jump college division), Lexi Masterson (third, women’s pole vault) and the distance medley relay team of Tori Gerlach, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Danae Rivers (second).

The Penn Relays continue Friday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:26

Watch highlights from Penn State's win
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

View More Video

Sports Videos