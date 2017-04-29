Today in Penn State sports: April 28, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State sports news and games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 28, 2017:
Football
Women’s clinic to be held May 19
Penn State football’s “We Are” Women’s Football Clinic — an “informative evening exploring aspects of the program and the game itself” — will be held from 5:30 to 9:15 pm. on May 19. Registration has already begun.
For more information or to register, go to http://www.gopsusports.com/camps. Event check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Lasch Football Building, and walk-up registration will also be permitted.
The cost is $125 for individuals, $100 for Penn State faculty and staff and $50 for PSU students.
Men’s and women’s lacrosse
2 women, 1 man named Tewaaraton nominees
Three Penn State athletes have made the cut for their sport’s “Heisman,” the Tewaaraton Award, by being named one of 25 nominees for the national honor.
Penn State’s Nick Aponte is up for the men’s award, while the Nittany Lions’ Steph Lazo and Madison Carter are going for the women’s award.
Five finalists for both men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse will be chosen on May 11. The winner will be announced on June 1 in Washington, D.C. during the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony.
Softball
Lions cruise past Terps
COLLEGE PARK, Md. Penn State jumped out to early lead and never looked back in Friday’s 10-3 victory over Maryland.
The Nittany Lions strung together four of their nine hits in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead and then scored another three in the second frame to lead 6-0. Maryland never really threatened after that.
Kristina Brackpool paced PSU with three hits, while Shelby Miller had four RBIs and Rebecca Ziegler recorded four runs.
Penn State will play the second game of a three-game series against the Terps at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s volleyball
PSU set for foreign tour to Brazil
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State women’s volleyball team is heading to Brazil from May 4-16 to compete against teams there while also “embracing new cultural experiences.”
The 12-day trip will feature stops in Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro, with the squad playing various teams throughout. The Nittany Lions will also have the opportunity to see plenty of iconic locations, including Christ the Redeemer and Sugar Loaf Mountain.
This will be the volleyball team’s fifth foreign tour. It visited Cuba in 2000, Brazil and Eastern Europe in 2009, and Central Europe in 2013.
Men’s tennis
No. 16 Michigan shuts out PSU
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. The Penn State men’s tennis team couldn’t overcome a nationally ranked Michigan squad as it fell 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
Three singles matches and one doubles match went unfinished.
The Nittany Lions finish the season at 16-12 overall and 5-6 in the Big Ten.
Men’s golf
PSU in 5th after Day 1
LUTHERVILLE, Md. The Penn State men’s golf team is in fifth place — and 18 strokes behind the leader — after the first round of the Big Ten championship.
The Nittany Lions carded a combined 7-over 287 to put them behind Illinois (11-under), Ohio State (3-over), Purdue (4-over) and Northwestern (6-over). They’re ahead of Wisconsin by a stroke (8-over).
Four Illinois golfers finished in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard. Penn State’s top golfer, Cole Miller, was tied for ninth after recording an even-par 70.
The second round continues Saturday.
Comments