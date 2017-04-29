Today in Penn State sports: April 29, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 29, 2017:
Women’s track
Penn State crushes relay records
The Penn State women’s track team continued to rewrite the record books with another impressive performances — this time at the Penn Relays over the weekend.
Two women’s relays records went down in the women’s distance medley relay and 3,200-meter relay. The DMR team consisted of Tori Gerlach, Tichina Rhodes, Rachel Banks and Danae Rivers, whose time of 10 minutes, 56.07 seconds beat the previous record by more than 12 seconds. The team finished second behind in-state rival Villanova.
Gerlach, Banks, Rivers and Frances Bull also crushed the 3,200 relay school record of with a time of 8:25.49, once again placing second to Villanova.
Danielle Gibson was the lone individual winner, as she finished first in the college women’s triple jump with a distance of 43 feet and six inches.
Men’s track
Shuey, 400 relay team set school records
PHILADELPHIA Two men’s track & field records fell this past weekend at the 123rd Penn Relays.
In the men’s 400-meter relay, the quartet of Karson Kowalchuk, Dan Chisena, Xavier Smith and Malik Moffett ran a time of 39.48 seconds, beating their previous record by .01 seconds. The time is currently ranked 20th in the NCAA.
Other standout relays for the men’s team includes second-place finishes in the sprint medley relay along with the 3,200 relay and 1,600 relay. In the field, senior Michael Shuey broke his own school record with a throw of 250 feet and one inch to take second in the men’s javelin. Sophomore David Lucas finished second in the discus with a throw of 201-6.
Men’s golf
PSU in 6th at Big Tens
LUTHERVILLE, Md. The Penn State men’s golf team is in sixth place after the second round of the Big Ten championships, dropping one spot after carding a 10-over 290 on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions (17-over 577) trail fifth-place Ohio State by two strokes. Illinois is in first and leads Penn State by 29 strokes; the Fighting Illini lead the runners-up (Purdue and Northwestern) by 20.
Penn State’s top golfer, Cole Miller, is tied for fifth in the individual standings after shooting back-to-back even-par 70s. Charles Huntzinger isn’t far behind with seventh place and a 1-over 141. Four of Illinois’ golfers are in the top 10.
The third and final round takes place Sunday.
Softball
Maryland nips Nittany Lions in 11
COLLEGE PARK, Md. With two outs and a base-runner on second, Maryland’s Anna Kufta singled to right field to drive in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning in the Terrapins’ 2-1 victory over Penn State.
Both pitchers went the distance. Penn State’s Jessica Cummings threw 153 pitches, striking out six and scattering six hits. But her wild pitch in the 11th moved the game-winning run to second base. Maryland’s Hannah Dewey pitched 11 innings (132 pitches) and allowed just two hits.
The final contest of the three-game series — which is now tied 1-1 — will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.
