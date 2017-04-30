Today in Penn State sports: April 30, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from April 30, 2017:
Women’s lacrosse
Lazo hits milestone in win over U-M
ANN ARBOR, MICH. Penn State senior Steph Lazo recorded her 200th career point Sunday — the 13th Nittany Lion to ever hit that milestone — as the women’s lacrosse team cruised to a 17-10 victory over Michigan in the regular-season finale.
Junior Katie O’Donnell tied a career-high with five goals, while four others scored two goals apiece (Lazo, Maggie Gallagher, Madison Carter, Maria Auth). Cat Rainone also finished with 11 saves in the winning effort.
Penn State is now the No. 2 seed in the four-team Big Ten tournament and will face No. 3-seed Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will play in the Big Ten championship at noon Sunday.
Softball
PSU rallies from 4-run deficit
COLLEGE PARK, MD. The Nittany Lions trailed by four heading into the fourth inning, but they responded in a big way Sunday in a 7-5 comeback win over Maryland.
In the fourth, with Penn State trailing 4-0, Tori Dubois led off with a single and the next two batters walked. With the bases loaded, Kristina Brackpool smacked a bases-clearing double and eventually came around to score later in the inning to tie the game at 4.
In the sixth, with the score still tied, the Lions parlayed three hits and one Terps error into three runs. Maryland managed one run in the bottom of the last inning but couldn’t rally.
Men’s golf
Nittany Lions finish Big Tens in 4th
LUTHERVILLE, MD. Penn State turned in its best round of the three-day Big Ten championship on Sunday to finish fourth overall, moving up one spot from Saturday and two spots from Friday.
The Nittany Lions carded a 1-over 281 Sunday, but they couldn’t overcome Illinois’ big lead. The Fighting Illini won their third straight Big Ten championship after turning in a three-day total of an 11-under 829. Runner-up Northwestern, by comparison, boasted a 5-over 845.
Penn State finished the tournament with an 18-over 858, which tied it with Iowa and Purdue for fourth place.
Charles Huntzinger paced the Nittany Lions by carding a 2-under 208 in the tournament, which was good for a two-way tie for fourth place on the individual leaderboard. Penn State’s Cole Miller wasn’t far behind, placing sixth with a 1-under 209.
