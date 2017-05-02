Today in Penn State sports: May 2, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 2, 2017:
Men’s lacrosse
Trio selected to All-Big Ten teams
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Penn State men’s lacrosse team added to its historic season on Tuesday.
Nick Aponte, Grant Ament and Chris Sabia were all named All-Big Ten selections by the conference with the announcement of postseason awards.
Aponte, who also was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, was one of three consenus first-teamers, joining Maryland’s Matt Rambo and Ohio State’s Jake Withers.
Ament joined Aponte on the first team and Sabia was on the second team.
Aponte and Ament became the second and third players to earn first-team All-Big Ten for the Nittany Lions, adding to Aponte’s selection last season.
The Nittany Lions (12-2, 3-2), who at one point ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the nation, face regular-season conference champion Maryland on Thursday in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
Men’s golf
Huntzinger, Miller earn All-Big Ten nods
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State’s Charles Huntzinger and Cole Miller were named to All-Big Ten on Tuesday by the conference’s coaches.
Huntzinger and Miller were on the first and second teams, respectively.
Huntzinger was one of four unanimous first-team selections, along with Illinois’ Nick Hardy and Dylan Meyer and Northwestern’s Dylan Wu. He became Penn State’s sixth All-Big Ten first-team honoree and first since 2010.
Miller also was the team’s selection for the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Awards.
Softball
Parking changes for weekend’s series
UNIVERSITY PARK — With graduation ceremonies slated for this weekend, Penn State has announced parking changes for the softball team’s weekend series with Minnesota.
Fans will have to park in the Orange-A (Katz Building) lot with access off Park Avenue and Bigler Road.
There will be a route marked with black arrows leading fans to Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field.
Those with valid game tickets will not have to pay parking fees. There will be parking reserved for VIPs, staff, media and handicapped vehicles in the North Orange-B lot.
