May 03, 2017 10:02 PM

Five Nittany Lions earn All-Big Ten honors

From CDT staff reports

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Five Nittany Lions — Steph Lazo, Abby Smucker, Katie O’Donnell, Madison Carter and Natalie Schmitt — were named to the All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Wednesday.

Smucker was recognized for the third straight season, while Schmitt picked up her first postseason honor and the rest received an All-Big Ten nod for the second consecutive year.

Lazo was one of six unanimous selections to the 20-player list. The senior, a 2017 Tewaaraton Award nominee, is in the midst of a career year with a conference-leading 80 points.

Smucker leads the Nittany Lions with 25 caused turnovers, and Schmitt, a lockdown defender, guides the 28th-best defense in the country. Carter’s 60 goals ranks first in the Big Ten and seventh nationally, while O’Donnell’s 52 goals is third in the conference.

The No. 5 Nittany Lions face No. 14 Northwestern on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

