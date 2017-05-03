Five Nittany Lions earn All-Big Ten honors

Five Nittany Lions — Steph Lazo, Abby Smucker, Katie O’Donnell, Madison Carter and Natalie Schmitt — were named to the All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Wednesday.
Smucker was recognized for the third straight season, while Schmitt picked up her first postseason honor and the rest received an All-Big Ten nod for the second consecutive year.
Lazo was one of six unanimous selections to the 20-player list. The senior, a 2017 Tewaaraton Award nominee, is in the midst of a career year with a conference-leading 80 points.
Smucker leads the Nittany Lions with 25 caused turnovers, and Schmitt, a lockdown defender, guides the 28th-best defense in the country. Carter’s 60 goals ranks first in the Big Ten and seventh nationally, while O’Donnell’s 52 goals is third in the conference.
The No. 5 Nittany Lions face No. 14 Northwestern on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
