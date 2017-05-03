Penn State

May 03, 2017 10:04 PM

Three Penn State teams earn NCAA honors

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Three Penn State teams — wrestling, women’s volleyball and women’s tennis — received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for earning high scores in the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR), the athletic department announced Wednesday.

The women’s tennnis, women’s volleyball and wrestling teams earned multi-year APR scores in the top-10 percent nationally for their respective sport. The data ranged from the 2012-13 academic year through 2015-16.

Wrestling was among six squads across the country to win a national championship and earn an NCAA Public Recognition Award in 2015-16.

