Penn State lacrosse to get new stadium after alum’s $3.55M gift

A former Penn State men’s lacrosse co-captain, along with his business partner, are donating $3.55 million to launch the construction of a new lacrosse stadium, the university announced Thursday afternoon.
Ken Panzer, a 1982 Penn State graduate, and longtime business partner Jordan Kaplan are responsible for the move, and the new facility will be named Panzer Stadium as a result. Construction is expected to begin later this summer.
“I am thrilled to leave my legacy at Penn State and support the sport I love,” Panzer said in a news release. “My time as co-captain on the Penn State lacrosse team was meaningful to me, and I want to continue to support the lacrosse program by creating a facility that matches its tenacity and spirit.”
The stadium will be built on the same location as the current Penn State Lacrosse Field. Among the new amenities, which Penn State said will make it “one of the top lacrosse facilities in the nation,” will include:
▪ Expanded stadium-style seating for up to 1,300 fans
▪ Permanent concessions, more accessible bathrooms and a ticket office
▪ A press box with full broadcasting capabilities for TV and radio
▪ A multi-purpose room overlooking the field that will be used for lacrosse-related events
Construction is considered part of the athletic department’s 20-year Facilities Master Plan. Lacrosse wasn’t initially listed among the the department’s first five undertakings, but the donation from Panzer and Kaplan has apparently sped up the process.
“Penn State has a tremendous opportunity to be among the premier men’s and women’s lacrosse programs in the nation,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said. “And thanks to Ken Panzer and Jordan Kaplan, this stadium will be a catalyst to help get us there and maintain the excellence.”
