Penn State men’s lacrosse falls in Big Ten tournament semifinals

From CDT staff reports

Penn State turned in its lowest-scoring effort of the season Thursday, as it fell to top-seeded Maryland in the Big Ten tournament semifinals by a score of 8-6.

The Nittany Lions out-shot Maryland by a 22-13 margin, but Terps goalie Dan Morris made 16 saves while allowing just six goals. Penn State’s Colby Kneese surrendered eight goals while making five saves.

Maryland’s Colin Heacock scored 1:44 into the game — and the Terrapins led for the rest of the contest.

Mac O’Keefe and Matt Florence paced PSU with two goals apiece.

