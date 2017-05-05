Today in Penn State sports: May 5, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 5, 2017:
Athletics
Record 114 PSU student-athletes set to graduate
UNIVERSITY PARK A school-record 114 Penn State student-athletes, from 30 different programs, are set to graduate this weekend.
The previous record was 109, set during the 2013 spring semester and tied last year. Five Penn State teams have seven students apiece set to graduate by Sunday: baseball, football, men’s lacrosse, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s track and field.
Including the fall semester, 142 student-athletes have earned their diplomas so far for the 2016-17 school year — with more scheduled to graduate in August.
Baseball
Gophers slip past Nittany Lions
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State came up just short in a ninth-inning rally Friday and fell to Minnesota by a score of 6-5.
The two teams were tied 1-1 in the seventh and again at 2-2 in the eighth. Then, in the ninth, the Gophers exploded for four runs — but the Nittany Lions again responded. They recorded three runs and were poised for more, until Willie Burger struck out swinging to end the game with a man in scoring position.
Starting Penn State pitcher Sal Biasi scattered three hits and one run in five innings of work. Mason Nadeau paced the Lions at the plate with two hits and one run.
The Nittany Lions will play the second game of their three-game series against Minnesota at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Softball
Minnesota cruises past PSU
UNIVERSITY PARK Minnesota’s Sara Groenewegen nearly tossed a no-hitter Friday night, as the Golden Gophers cruised to an easy 11-1 victory over Penn State.
Groenewegen’s no-hitter was broken up in the final inning — the game was called in the sixth due to the 10-run rule — on a single by the Nittany Lions’ Destiny Weber. Groenewegen struck out 12 and walked two in six innings of work.
Penn State pitcher Marlaina Laubach got the loss after going the distance and surrendered six earned runs. However, she is now Penn State’s all-time career appearance leader after making her 136th appearance as a Nittany Lion.
PSU will hope for a different outcome when it takes on Minnesota again at 2 p.m. Saturday in Game 2 of a three-game series.
Paralympic track & field
Rohn, Frederick fare well at invitational
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State’s Max Rohn, a Wounded Warrior amputee, threw the javelin a distance of 155 feet, 1 inch during Thursday’s Jim Thorpe Invite to place first among paralympic athletes and what would have been second among the overall field.
Rohn participates in Class 44, which is designed for amputees below the knee. He was joined by Penn State’s Emily Frederick in Class 40, designed for little people, as she threw the shot put 16-8 3/4 — which was just below her season best.
The pair will next travel to Mesa, Ariz., for the 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix Desert Challenge Games from May 12-13.
