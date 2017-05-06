Today in Penn State sports: May 6, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 6, 2017:
Baseball
Minnesota’s Micah Coffey hits for cycle in PSU loss
UNIVERSITY PARK Minnesota’s Micah Coffey hit for the cycle Saturday, completing the milestone with a three-run homer in the eighth inning, as the Golden Gophers’ baseball team cruised to an easy 17-1 victory over Penn State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Nittany Lions used five pitchers in the loss, but only one — State College product Tucker Triebold — experienced any semblance of success. Triebold, a freshman, scattered two hits over two innings and was the lone Penn State pitcher not to allow a run. He struck out two and walked none.
Minnesota finished with 22 hits on the day, with Coffey and Jordan Smith finishing with four apiece. Penn State’s top hitters were Mason Nadeau and Alex Malinsky, who had two hits apiece.
Penn State will finish out its three-game series with Minnesota at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Softball
Minnesota wins big over PSU
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State couldn’t survive past the fifth inning Friday, as it fell to Minnesota 14-1 when the game was called after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Penn State faced a combined 35 batters and walked nine of them. Minnesota finished with 14 runs on 11 hits.
The Nittany Lions will take on Minnesota once more at 1 p.m. Sunday in the final game of their three-game series.
Women’s lacrosse
Penn State falls in Big Ten semis
COLLEGE PARK, Md. After a lengthy rain delay, the Penn State women’s lacrosse team fell to Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament semifinals by a score of 12-11.
The game started about 9 p.m. Friday night but did not finish until just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
The game was tied with one minute left in regulation, but the Wildcats’ Megan Kinna scored an unassisted goal with 59 seconds left to hand PSU the loss. Northwestern will now play Maryland on Sunday in the Big Ten tournament championship, while Penn State will wait to hear its name called for an at-large berth in next week’s NCAA tournament.
Nittany Lions freshman Maria Auth tied a career high with four points (two goals, two assists), and junior Maggie Gallagher finished with her first career hat trick.
