Today in Penn State sports: May 7, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 7, 2017:
Women’s lacrosse
Pair of women’s lacrosse players named to Big Ten All-Tournament team
COLLEGE PARK, Md. Despite falling to Northwestern in the conference tournament semifinals on Friday, two Penn State women’s lacrosse players — senior defender Erika Spilker and sophomore midfielder Kayla Brisolari — were named to the all-tournament team Sunday.
Spilker helped force the Wildcats to commit 21 turnovers, while Brisolari grabbed three draws and scored a free-position goal early in the second half.
The Nittany Lions stand at 15-3 on the year.
Baseball
Minnesota sweeps Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK A strong first three innings for the Golden Gophers put the Nittany Lions in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of Sunday.
Minnesota cruised to a 12-4 win after seizing an early nine-run lead after the third. The game clinched a series sweep for the Gophers.
Penn State was led offensively by sophomore third baseman Willie Burger, who went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Senior Nick Riotto went 2 for 5 with an RBI, and freshman Mason Nadeau was 2 for 4.
Softball
PSU falls on Senior Day
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State started hot with a lead-off home run from sophomore Rebecca Ziegler, but that would be the Nittany Lions’ only hit of the game as they fell 10-1 to Minnesota on Sunday.
Sunday’s contest was the last regular-season game for the Nittany Lions. The Big Ten tournament schedule to set to be released Tuesday.
Paralympic swimming
Brame clocks lifetime bests
CINCINNATI Penn State senior Sean Brame set personal records this weekend while sweeping every event he competed in at the Cincinnati Para Swimming Open.
Brame, a quadriplegic amputee, clocked 1 minute, 33.96 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle; 3:14.81 in the 200 and 6:44.11 in the 400.
