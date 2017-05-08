Today in Penn State sports: May 8, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 8, 2017:
Women’s lacrosse
Lazo named Big Ten’s Attack Player of the Year
ROSEMONT, Ill. — A day after learning her team’s seeding in the NCAA tournament, Penn State women’s lacrosse player Steph Lazo picked up an individual award.
Lazo was chosen by the Big Ten’s coaches as the conference’s Attack Player of the Year on Monday. She is the first Nittany Lion attacker to earn a major Big Ten award.
Lazo finished the regular season leading the conference with 82 points on 43 goals and 39 assists. She opened the season in stellar fashion with a career-high 12 points in a win over Albany.
The Nittany Lions open the NCAA tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday in the second round, hosting the winner between James Madison and Louisville. Those teams are slated to play at 6 p.m. Friday at the Penn State Lacrosse Field.
Baseball
Football players set for autograph session at season finale
UNIVERSITY PARK — Several members of the Penn State football team will take part in an autograph session on the concourse of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 10 a.m. May 20 before the Nittany Lion baseball team meets Nebraska in its season finale.
The Lions and Huskers are scheduled to begin their game at 11 a.m.
The Big Ten football championship trophy along with a championship ring also will be available for photo opportunities.
Penn State visits West Virginia on Tuesday, then the teams meet again Wednesday inside the Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park.
Softball
PSU opens Big Ten tourney with Nebraska
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State earned the No. 12 seed for the Big Ten tournament, the conference announced Monday.
The Nittany Lions will take on No. 5 Nebraska at 1:30 p.m. in the second game of the tournament on Thursday at the University of Michigan’s Wilpon Complex/Alumni Field.
The Penn State-Nebraska winner will then take on No. 4 Illinois in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Also earning tournament byes are No. 1 seed Minnesota, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State.
Comments