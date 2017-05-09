Penn State AD Sandy Barbour intends to keep men’s hockey, wrestling coaches

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour wouldn’t divulge contract details Tuesday — but it’s clear she intends to keep men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky and wrestling’s Cael Sanderson in Happy Valley.

Although it has not been announced publicly, Barbour said Tuesday afternoon that it’s “a very safe assumption” that Gadowsky’s contract has been amended behind closed doors.

The athletic director did not specify whether the changes include a salary increase, extension or both. Gadowsky’s initial contract terms were never released when he was hired in 2011.

Barbour also said Sanderson’s contract, which expires in June, was discussed at the end of last season. That dialogue has since resurfaced.

“We’re back talking about it,” Barbour added.

Sanderson, who received an extension in 2012, has captured six national championships in seven seasons at Penn State. He said a little more than a month ago that any delay in a new deal wasn’t so much about his salary.

“There are a couple things I’m trying to get done to move the program along and so that’s kind of what I’ve been waiting on,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Gadowsky wrapped up his fifth year at the helm in Hockey Valley with a trip to the NCAA tournament — the first in program history. He owns an 85-80-12 record after the Nittany Lions went 24-11-2 last season.