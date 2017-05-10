Today in Penn State sports: May 10, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 10, 2017:
Baseball
West Virginia tops PSU inside Pirates’ PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — With the Pittsburgh Pirates on a West Coast road trip, PNC Park played host to the series finale between Penn State and West Virginia on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers scored a run in four straight innings to earn a 4-2 win.
The Nittany Lions won the hit category 10-7, with Mason Nadeau, Willie Burger and Christian Helsel all recording multiple hits. Helsel had the lone extra-base hit with a double.
Chase Illig led West Virginia offensively with two hits and two RBIs.
Softball
Dubois named All-Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State had one representative on the All-Big Ten team in Tori Dubois.
Dubois was a first-team selection, marking the first honor of her young career.
The sophomore started every game for the Nittany Lions this season in left field and led the team with a .351 batting average. Dubois also scored a team-high 31 runs and tied for first on the team with 52 hits.
Gianna Arrizurieta won the Sportsmanship Award for the Nittany Lions.
