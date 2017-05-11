Today in Penn State sports: May 11, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 11, 2017:
Softball
PSU advances to 2nd round of Big Ten tourney
ANN ARBOR, Mich. Penn State’s Marlaina Laubach scattered two hits over seven innings Thursday as the No. 12-seed Nittany Lions shut out No. 5-seed Nebraska 5-0 in the first round of the Big Ten softball tournament.
Penn State will now face No. 4-seed Illinois at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Laubach was instrumental in Thursday’s win, facing just 25 batters while finishing with two strikeouts and two walks. But she was hardly the only standout. Leadoff hitter Rebecca Zielger paced the Lions with two hits, three runs and two RBIs. She smacked a solo shot in the final inning
Catcher Delaney Elling adding two RBIs in the winning effort.
Women’s soccer
2 called up to WNT camps
CHICAGO Penn State freshman Kerry Abello and sophomore Amanda Dennis are both set to attend separate camps for the United States Women’s National Team, the university announced Thursday.
Abello will attend the U-19 camp from May 13-20, while Dennis is going to the U-20 camp from May 18-26.
Both players will face the Japan U-20 Women’s National Team with Abello’s squad facing it May 19 and Dennis’ team set to play it twice, on May 22 and May 24.
