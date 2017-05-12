Today in Penn State sports: May 12, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 12, 2017:
Softball
Illinois ends Penn State’s softball season
Penn State’s season came to an end Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten softball tournament.
The Nittany Lions were held to three singles by Illinois’ Breanna Wonderly in a 3-0 Fighting Illini win at Michigan’s Wilpon Complex.
Toni Polk had two of Penn State’s hits and Rebecca Ziegler had the other as Penn State finished 23-33. Marlaina Laubach pitched well in the loss, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out two in the final outing of the senior’s career.
Wonderly struck out four and walked one. Alyssa Gunther’s RBI single plated a run in the first, with Gunther scoring on a Ruby Rivera bunt. Rivera added an RBI single in the fifth.
The Illini (37-17) face No. 1 seed Minnesota in the semifinals on Saturday.
Baseball
Nittany Lions overpower Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. Penn State used a pair of home runs and production out of the bottom of the lineup for a 5-2 win over Indiana on Friday night.
Brett Davis was 2 for 4 with a home run and a pair of RBIs, and Conlin Hughes also cracked a solo homer for the Nittany Lions. The bottom four batters in the lineup combined for five hits in Davis, Christian Helsel, Ryan Sloniger and Logan Goodnight. Goodnight’s hit was a triple.
Sal Biasi (5-5) pitched seven strong innings for the win, striking out six, walking three and scattering four hits while allowing just one run. Jonathan Stiever took the loss, and Nick Disasio picked up is fourth save.
Logan Sowers was 2 for 4 and Matt Lloyd doubled for the Hoosiers.
Women’s basketball
Lady Lions add Pittsburgh standout
UNIVERSITY PARK Pittsburgh’s Samantha Breen, one of western Pennsylvania’s most prolific scorers, has been added to the next freshman class for Penn State.
The 6-foot-2 forward is the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and the state Player of the Year in Class 4A and Class A each of the last two years at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. She finished her career with 2,488 points — 10th in WPIAL history — and 1,175 rebounds.
She averaged 23.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists this past season helping the Trojanettes to the PIAA quarterfinals. North Catholic won the 2016 PIAA Class A title.
Breen joins Kamaria McDaniel (Inkster, Mich.) and Alisia Smith (Lansing, Mich.) in the Lady Lions’ freshman class this fall.
